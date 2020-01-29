Deputies investigate school bus assault that left student injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say an assault on a school bus Tuesday left an 18-year-old student with multiple injuries.
Deputies responded Tuesday at approximately 3:18 p.m. to Baptist Hill High School to a report of the assault.
The student’s mother told deputies her daughter was assaulted by multiple girls while attempting to retrieve her cell phone from the school bus.
An incident report states the assault took place on Ethel Post Office Road. The victim said she was attempting to exit the bus when she bumped into a fellow student who then started an argument with her. The victim said she realized she had left her phone on the bus and put down her bookbag and got back on the bus to get her phone. That’s when the argument continued and a second student pushed her, she said.
The victim said she swung on the second student in self-defense and then approximately four to five girls pushed her down and began punching and kicking her.
Deputies say she had multiple strands of hair pulled out, had a knot on the left side of her forehead, a bruised lip and a small bruise on the right side of her forehead.
The victim’s mother said a video surfaced shortly after the incident and that video was later emailed to deputies, the report states.
There was no word on whether any arrests have been made so far or whether charges will be filed.
