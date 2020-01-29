Downtown crash sends 4 children to hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night involving an overturned vehicle.
The crash happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Meeting Street and Romney Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said. One of the vehicles involved overturned.
EMS took four children to the hospital, but their conditions were not known Wednesday morning.
Police have not yet said whether any charges are being filed in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.