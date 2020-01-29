Downtown crash sends 4 children to hospital

Charleston Police say the two-car collision happened Tuesday at approximately 11:20 p.m. at Meeting and Romney Streets. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | January 29, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:02 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night involving an overturned vehicle.

The crash happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Meeting Street and Romney Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said. One of the vehicles involved overturned.

EMS took four children to the hospital, but their conditions were not known Wednesday morning.

Police have not yet said whether any charges are being filed in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

