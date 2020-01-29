Former police officer sues city of Charleston claiming gender discrimination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former lieutenant with the Charleston Police Department is suing the city, saying she was fired because she’s a woman.
Jennie Antonio worked at the Charleston Police Department for 20 years before she was fired.
She says she was told she was being let go because of how she handled investigations into two officers under her chain of command.
One of those officers was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a co-worker.
The other officer had his personal car involved in an incident. The person driving it was arrested on drug charges.
Lt. Antonio did informal inquiries on both those cases but found no policy was violated.
Both those officers ended up resigning and Antonio was fired for inattention to duty and conduct unbecoming of an officer.
She is now suing, claiming discrimination and termination based on gender.
We’ve reached out to the city for comment.
