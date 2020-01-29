Georgetown NAACP responds to comments made by former county councilman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown chapter of the NAACP is calling on the county council to apologize for a former county council member’s remarks.
During a council meeting on Jan. 14, former county councilman Bob Anderson spoke during the public comment period.
He criticized actions made by the current county council and made suggestions on what council could do to fix some of their issues.
The NAACP group claims Anderson asked the council to limit or get rid of public comments during meetings.
Marvin Neal, the president of the NAACP Georgetown chapter, says the comment was a “direct attack on the constitutional first amendment rights and freedom of speech.”
They group also claims that Anderson brought up Austin Beard, a council member who resigned early last year after an investigation was launched about where he lived.
The group says Anderson referred to the situation as “lynching” made by a “mob”.
“County council should not allow such insightful words such as lynching and mob in days and time with all the injustices happening in the United States and across the world,” Neal said.
Anderson says his criticisms were aimed at the county council and he never once mentioned the NAACP.
When asked to comment on the NAACP’s response Anderson said, “I am afraid whatever I say will be misquoted to sensationalize and sell news.”
He goes on to say that the accusations against him are not true.
