Glenn McConnell Pkwy widening project moves into public comment phase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 35,000 people drive on Glenn McConnell Parkway every day. This fall, there could be some relief coming on this road with a widening project.
Charleston County leaders are inviting the public to attend the Glenn McConnell Parkway Public Open House tonight at West Ashley High School to learn more about this project.
The plan would widen part of Glenn McConnell from four lanes to six lanes.
The entire project team will be at the meeting Wednesday. They will present displays of certain projects as part of the plan.
The public will be able to meet one-on-one with project team members and ask questions.
“So this project has really been a collaborative effort from the beginning. Between Charleston County, City of Charleston, the DOT, and the public. So we really look for all that meaningful feedback to be able to put out a really good project that we’re all proud of,” Project Manager Sunshine Trakas said.
They will be sharing preliminary results of a noise study they conducted through simulations to show how much louder the wider parkway will be and how they plan to monitor it.
There will be maps showing a proposed bike path that would run from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive.
“Excited to see some pedestrians and bikers out there and also the bus stop improvements. We are planning to improve all of the bus stops in the area. So right now we have plans for bus pull-outs, bus shelters for the riders, and providing sidewalk connections to all of those bus shelters,” Trakas said.
Also, there will be diagrams of where new traffic lights and turns lanes will be. The county plans to add a signalized intersection at the Essex Farms intersection, which currently does not have a traffic signal.
After Wednesday night’s meeting, the county will refine its plans for the project, based on the community’s comments and then will proceed with the permitting process.
As of now, the project will be a two-year process, with construction beginning this fall.
The public meeting will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Ashley media center. Anyone who can’t make it to the meeting can view the displays and leave comments here.
