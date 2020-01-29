Hanahan hired Art Craig as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Art Craig, who won 2 state championships in his 19 seasons with Timberland, has been named the new head coach at Hanahan High School the school announced on Wednesday morning.
During his tenure with the Wolves, Craig helped turn Timberland into one of the most successful programs in the Lowcountry. He won 193 games over that time and had 18 straight winning seasons. He led the team to state title wins in 2011 and 2014.
Craig will replace David Morbitzer who spent 2 seasons as the Hawks head coach.
