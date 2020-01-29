Home hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting on Johns island Monday

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a home was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting on Johns Island.
According to an incident report, the shooting happened around 4 a.m.
In an audio clip provided to Live 5 News by someone who lives in the area, 12 shots were heard.
According to the incident report, one homeowner told officers he heard about 15 shots. That man told police he thought a nearby house was the target .
He told officers the side of his house had a bullet hole and that a bullet hit his living room.
A neighbor said they heard about six shots and the only damage was a dent on their car.
Officers found shell casings in the roadway.
Police apparently have not identified an suspects in the drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
