Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-RACIST-STORE-REDEEMED
Pastor's fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A pastor in South Carolina wants to make a shrine of reconciliation out of a store that once sold racist merchandise and had a museum to the Ku Klux Klan. The story of how the Rev. David Kennedy obtained historic theater building that housed The Redneck Shop in Laurens is told in a soon-to-be-released movie called “Burden.” It tells how a former KKK leader sold the building to Kennedy after the pastor fed him and found him a place to live when he fell on hard times. Now 101 Studios which is releasing the movie is helping to raise money to fix the old theater.
SEXUAL ASSAULT SENTENCE
Prosecutors: Man sent inmates letters about sexual abuse
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting a young relative. Prosecutors say the crime was discovered when the suspect left behind letters from inmates telling him how much they appreciated him recounting the abuse. Authorities say 38-year-old Keith Crum pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Colleton County. Prosecutors say rum has been out of prison only a few months in 2018 when he fondled the girl, who was under 10 years old and was spending the night with another relative,
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING
White supremacist appeals death penalty in church massacre
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his convictions and death sentence in the massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina. His lawyers argue he was mentally ill when he represented himself during his capital trial. Roof became the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death for opening fire during a Bible study session at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. Roof told FBI agents that he wanted the shootings to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war.
CURBSIDE ALCOHOL SALES
Bill allowing beer sales with curbside groceries moves on
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing people in South Carolina to use a shopping service to buy beer and wine as well as groceries and have them delivered to their car is a step closer to being passed. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill Tuesday after agreeing to changes including prohibiting the sale of chilled beer or wine that might be more temping to drink on the way home. The bill also requires employees to record the ID of the customer and the time and date of the purchase. A business could lose its liquor license with one violation. The bill now heads to the Senate floor.
POLICE STANDOFF-SOUTH CAROLINA
Man found dead in SC apartment after gun battle with police
BARNWELL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead inside a South Carolina apartment a few hours after a gun battle with police trying to arrest him on an attempted murder charge. Investigators said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Barnwell apartment. Aiken County deputies said 20-year-old Aaron Brooker fired on Barnwell police officers and State Law Enforcement Division agents, and they fired back. Brooker's body was found inside the apartment two hours later by a SWAT team. Investigators say Brooker never responded to the SWAT team after the shooting. Aiken County deputies are investigating because SLED agents were involved in the shooting.
UTILITY-PROPOSED RATE HIKE
Ratepayers fight back against utility's proposed rate hike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dozens of customers are fighting back against a proposed rate increase for a water and sewer utility in South Carolina. News outlets report public hearings are being held this week to discuss Blue Granite Water Company's request for a 45% increase for water services and over 55% increase for sewer services. A spokesman says the money would be used to cover charges from third-party suppliers and investment into infrastructure. Residents say they won't be able to afford the proposed increases. State lawmakers have also spoken out against the hike. It goes before the South Carolina Public Service Commission for approval this spring.