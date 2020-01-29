Lowcountry High School basketball scores (1/28)

January 29, 2020 at 12:39 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 12:58 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 85, Dorchester Academy 54

Ashley Ridge 77, Stall 43

Bishop England 81, Hanahan 33

Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 27

Colleton County 55, Whale Branch 53

Ft. Dorchester 71, Summerville 61

Goose Creek 53, Stratford 39

James Island 44, Wando 40

North Charleston 99, Philip Simmons 82

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 61, R.B. Stall 39

Berkeley 27, Cane Bay 23

Bishop England 70, Hanahan 25

Dorchester Academy 63, Andrew Jackson 31

Goose Creek 68, Stratford 38

John Paul II 51, Colleton Prep 30

Manning 55, Academic Magnet 20

Military Magnet Academy 54, St. John's 15

Philip Simmons 49, North Charleston 47

Summerville 69, Fort Dorchester 60

Timberland 38, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27

Wando 46, James Island 31

