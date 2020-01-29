Lowcountry High School basketball scores (1/28)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 85, Dorchester Academy 54
Ashley Ridge 77, Stall 43
Bishop England 81, Hanahan 33
Cane Bay 61, Berkeley 27
Colleton County 55, Whale Branch 53
Ft. Dorchester 71, Summerville 61
Goose Creek 53, Stratford 39
James Island 44, Wando 40
North Charleston 99, Philip Simmons 82
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 61, R.B. Stall 39
Berkeley 27, Cane Bay 23
Bishop England 70, Hanahan 25
Dorchester Academy 63, Andrew Jackson 31
Goose Creek 68, Stratford 38
John Paul II 51, Colleton Prep 30
Manning 55, Academic Magnet 20
Military Magnet Academy 54, St. John's 15
Philip Simmons 49, North Charleston 47
Summerville 69, Fort Dorchester 60
Timberland 38, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27
Wando 46, James Island 31
