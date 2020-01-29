Mack, Trapp Shine as Clemson Upends Syracuse

The Tigers' efforts were manned by Tevin Mack and Clyde Trapp, who put together arguably the best performances of their respective Clemson careers. Mack was a force to be reckoned with on the night, knocking down shot after shot from the elbow and extending possessions with pivotal offensive rebounds. The veteran scored a career-high 32 points via a career-best 12 field goals. Additionally, Mack was 7-of-8 at the charity stripe and pulled down 10 rebounds for his first double-double in a Tiger uniform. He became the first Clemson player to score at least 32 points since Jaron Blossomgame dropped 32 in 2016. Furthermore, Mack's 32 points were the most scored by a Clemson player in a conference tilt at home since Ed Scott scored 36 at Littlejohn in 2002. As for Trapp, on top of his late-game heroics, he set new career-best marks for himself in points (17), rebounds (9), assists (6) and field goals (6) in his 35 minutes of action.