Marine Products: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.
The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $28.2 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $292.1 million.
Marine Products shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 6% in the last 12 months.
