National Action Network upset with choice of new Aviation Authority CEO

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local activists say they’re unhappy with the way a new director was chosen to oversee airports in Charleston County.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey was appointed the director of the Aviation Authority on Monday. The group oversees Charleston International Airport and two other airports in the county.
Summey said he will continue to serve out his role as chairman of Charleston County which ends in January of next year.
Officials with the National Action Network say the way Summey was chosen as the director was an unfair process.
“This position needs to be processed out for the community to have a chance at a $300,000 job," said James Johnson with NAN. "We are sick and tired of this good 'ole boy system to where they meet before the meeting.”
Summey was voted into the position by a vote of 6 to 2.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie voted no.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.