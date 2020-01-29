New senior living center coming to Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) -The Mount Pleasant Commercial Design Review Board will vote on the final approval of the South Bay Garden Flats Senior Living Development on Tuesday night.
The proposed project is near the intersection on Founders Way and Midtown Ave, near the Wando Crossing.
Based on the documents, the developers still need to receive approval from the United States Fish and Wildlife Services before they can start construction because of Bald Eagles that live and nest in the area they are looking to build.
The proposal says the project will consist of three buildings, a pickleball court, and a shuffle ball court, all of which will be next to a small lake. The property spans over four acres and the drawing include the site, architecture and in-depth landscaping plans.
The Design Review Board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mount Pleasant Town Hall. Public comment is welcome.
