Police officers arrest 16-year-old in connection to fatal shooting at Lowcountry church parking lot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Lowcountry church parking lot that took the life of an 18-year-old man.
The Bluffton Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male suspect on Wednesday and charged him in the shooting death of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear.
According to police, the 16-year-old was located by the US Marshals Task Force in Jacksonville, Florida.
“This morning two Bluffton Police Detectives extradited the male from Jacksonville and transported him to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, South Carolina where he will be held until his Family Court date,” Bluffton police said in a statement.
Three others have already been arrested and charged in conjunction with the death of Blackshear.
BPD officials say in late December, another 16-year-old was charged for his suspected involvement.
“In January, 20-year-old Jaesean Redd and 19-year-old Kionna Ferguson were charged for accessory after the fact to murder,” BPD officials said. “Detectives believe the shooting was the result of drug activity.”
Blackshear was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton on the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2019.
Police said video surveillance footage captured two males running from Blackshear’s vehicle toward Buckwalter Place, where they got into a light-colored sedan and drove off.
Authorities are continuing the investigation.
“Anyone having information regarding the December 23, 2019 murder of Trey Blackshear is encouraged to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line 843-706-4560 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111,” BPD officials said."You can make an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers and you may even be able to acquire a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction."
