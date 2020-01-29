Police searching for bank robber in St. George

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in St. George say they have established a perimeter at the scene of a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.
The robbery happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank on Parler Avenue, according to Police Chief Brett Camp.
Police said the man did not present a weapon or a note, but told the teller to hand over money, Camp said.
Police are actively searching for the robber.
Officers have not yet released a description of the person they are searching for.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.