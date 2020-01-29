Police searching for bank robber in St. George

Police searching for bank robber in St. George
Police say the First Citizens Bank on Parler Avenue was robbed at approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Provided)
By Patrick Phillips | January 29, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 2:33 PM

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in St. George say they have established a perimeter at the scene of a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.

The robbery happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank on Parler Avenue, according to Police Chief Brett Camp.

Police said the man did not present a weapon or a note, but told the teller to hand over money, Camp said.

Police are actively searching for the robber.

Officers have not yet released a description of the person they are searching for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.