Safety improvements coming to Hwy 78 in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State and local representatives met on Wednesday morning to ceremoniously break ground for the Highway 78 Phase 2A project in Dorchester County.
The Dorchester County Sales Tax Transportation Authority (DCTA) and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are in charge of the four-and-a-half mile project, which includes improvements that begin three-fourths of a mile west of the US 178 intersection and extend one-fourth of a mile east of SC 27 S intersection.
“We’re just very excited to get this underway," Commissioner of the First Congressional District in the SCDOT, Robby Robbins said. “It’s taken quite a while to get to this point and it’s badly needed. It’s all kinds of traffic [here]. If you’ve been out for any length of time, you can see how many trucks are running up and down this road and we need to get going.”
Robbins biggest concern is the safety of drivers in the area.
Drivers can expect the intersection of Hwy 78 and Hwy 178 to be moved one-forth of a mile west and be changed to a “T configuration.” Right now the intersection only has stop signs, but the new intersection will have a traffic signal. Engineers also plan to put four travel lanes at the Highway 78 and Highway 27N intersection as well as the 27S intersection.
This phase of the project is expected to cost about $13.8 million. The funding comes from a few grants and the Dorchester County one-cent sales tax. The goal is to be done with construction in August 2021.
