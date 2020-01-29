SC for Ed issues statement on claims of canceled meetings with Lowcountry teachers

“I am going to be docked a day to be here. I took my last $40 to be here, a tank of gas and I have $40 until I get paid tomorrow. But that’s okay…well it’s not okay, but it’s what I’m willing to do to be here,” one Lowcountry teacher told Sen. Sandy Senn. “It took a lot of time to get ready to leave stuff, and I’m getting texts there was a fight in my class first period. So, I have a mess to clean up when I get back tomorrow, but it’s important for me to be here and talk to you.”