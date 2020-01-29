Second suspect arrested after items were stolen from Charleston judge’s house

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second suspect has been arrested after more than $37,000 in items were taken from a Charleston area judge’s house, according to an incident report.
Travonte Antonio Riley, 22, has been charged with first-degree burglary and larceny. 22-year-old Brice Johnson is also facing the same charges and received a $150,000 bond.
Gosnell told investigators that he had left for a camping trip and found two Apple computers, a box of jewelry, silver flatware, two Rolex watches and vintage coins missing when he returned on Jan. 19. He also noticed the garage door wasn’t fully closed like he left it, according to the incident report.
Gosnell called the person who had been staying at his house while he was gone, who was friends with Johnson and had Johnson over to the house last Friday, according to the affidavit.
The person staying in the house described Johnson as wearing a red NBA jacket that night and later identified Johnson through surveillance footage which showed Johnson carrying some of the stolen items through the living room of the house, according to the affidavit.
The surveillance footage also showed Johnson entering under the garage door, the affidavit stated.
A bond hearing for Riley is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.