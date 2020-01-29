Stall High School employee placed on leave after fight between students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee at Stall High School has been placed on administrative leave following a brief altercation between students, Charleston County School District officials said Wednesday.
School district spokesman Andy Pruitt says the incident happened on Tuesday involved a staff member.
Pruitt says the school administration and district staff members are investigating.
He says the employee will remain on leave pending the results of the investigation.
We reached out to North Charleston police for a copy of the incident report.
Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the report has not yet been written.
