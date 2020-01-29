Summerville man charged on solicitation of minor, child porn charges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have charged a Summerville man on 13 charges connected to the solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Daniel Walter Bernheisel of 57. He was arrested on Jan. 24, 2020.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.
According to investigators, Bernheisel engaged in sexually explicit communication with and traveled to meet someone he believed to be a minor, possessed child pornography, and distributed nude images to someone he believed to be a minor.
Bernheisel is charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree; one count of criminal solicitation of a minor; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
Investigators say additional charges were also filed against Bernheisel on Tuesday. He was also charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
