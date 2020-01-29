Unifi: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $409,000.
The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.
The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period.
Unifi expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $715 million.
Unifi shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.
