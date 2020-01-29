Walter Scott’s mother passes away

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a man fatally shot by a former North Charleston police officer in 2015 has passed away.
Family members say Judy Scott died on Tuesday. Her son, Walter Scott, was shot and killed on April 4, 2015.
The former North Charleston police officer who shot him, Michael Slager, pleaded guilty to the federal charge of violating Scott’s civil rights and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
“Today is a day of victory for Walter. We got justice,” Judy Scott said on the day Slager pleaded guilty. “I love my son. I miss him dearly. And I thank God for justice.”
In 2017, when Judy Scott was asked if she forgave Slager for killing her son, she responded, “Yes I do. Because the forgiver lives in me. I have to forgive him because I must be forgiven.”
She said that she felt good about Slager’s plea agreement because no matter how many years Slager was given in prison it would not bring back Walter.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.