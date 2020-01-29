You Paid For It: Chas. County recycling center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The MRF, the Materials Recovery Facility that’s under construction in Charleston County, will be even bigger than initially announced. Originally planned for 57,000 square feet, county leaders say it will now be around 65,000 square feet.
The $30 million project is on budget, according to Shawn Smetana with Charleston County's Public Information Office.
It's located West of I-26 at 8099 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston about three miles north of Ashley Phosphate Road.
The opening was pushed from 2018 to 2019 because of foundation issues.
Smetana says the MRF will now open in about seven months in August of 2020.
We noticed a few big county expenditures for the MRF last month.
The county's spending reports show $3.6 million total on equipment and building construction.
They also spent at least $5,147 to haul "residual materials to the Bee's Ferry Landfill."
That's an ongoing cost because the Romney Street location can't process all the recycling coming in and has to move some out.
Once open, the new MRF is projected to process 25 tons per hour which is five times faster than now.
Originally, the plan was for homeowners to pay an additional $10 per year in solid waste fees to help offset the cost, but Smetana said that's no longer the case because the County did not raise the user fee.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.