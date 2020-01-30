Committee to present plan to grow affordable housing in Charleston

Another one of the larger topics in Thursday’s presentation is funding. The city uses bond, state and federal dollars toward affordable housing programs. The Federal money comes from a low-income housing tax credit, which can provide $6-10 million towards an affordable housing development. On the state level, the state finance agency has administered 35,000 affordable apartments across the state, more than 2,000 are in Charleston. The city also approved a $20 million bond fund in 2017.