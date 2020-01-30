Community wants noise, congestion and flooding concerns addressed in Glenn McConnell project

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans to widen Glen McConnell Parkway are moving forward, and on Wednesday night more than 150 people voiced their concerns and desires for the project.
West Ashley residents are asking for relief from traffic and safety concerns on Glenn McConnell Parkway.
"We have lovely homes. It's a great neighborhood, but there's too much traffic," West Ashley resident Christine Ebel said.
So the county is working with the city and the department of transportation on a $25 million project to widen the parkway from four lanes to six lanes.
“The traffic is a nightmare and the building just keeps coming,” Charleston County vice chairman Brantley Moody said. “We have to provide a way for our citizens to get safely in and out.”
The project will also add a pedestrian path from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive.
During the public comment meeting Wednesday night, top concerns among community members were noise and flooding along the construction.
Joyce Meyers lives near the parkway and said the noise is a necessary evil in making critical improvements to the roadway.
“I live five houses away from it and it’s still noisy. It’s very noisy all the time, all times of day and night,” Meyers said.
West Ashley resident Christine Ebel said her main concern is a backup of traffic in neighborhoods during construction, as well as potential flooding impacts.
"I still don't want my house to be flooded," Ebel said. "But you know I've been lucky for 32 years here."
Engineers working on the project spoke with community members about their plans to keep any excess water from the project confined.
"Along the right of way, we are going to widen some of the ditches," engineer Joey Woody said. "Then we are going to put control structures in the ditches to hold back so we have more volume in it."
The county will be refining the plans with community comments in mind before moving forward.
The 2-year construction project is set to begin between July and September.
