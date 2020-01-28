CSU’s Dontrell Shuler leaves team, will enter transfer portal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler is leaving the Bucs and will enter the NCAA transfer portal he announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
“I have decided to submit my name into the transfer portal with an amicable decision to do what’s best for my career,” Shuler said in the statement.
Shuler is the Bucs leading scorer averaging almost 18 points per game this season. But he hasn’t been with the team for the last 4 games. When asked last week for a reason, CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said it was a coach’s decision and declined to comment further.
On Wednesday, Radebaugh sent a statement saying “After several meetings with Dontrell, we came to a mutual decision that it would be best for Dontrell to enter the transfer portal. We appreciate Dontrell’s contributions to our program and wish him nothing but the best. We will continue to support and pray for Dontrell as he moves forward”
The Columbia native was an All-Big South Freshman team selection last season averaging almost 11 points per game.
