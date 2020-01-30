Deputies holding news conference on Summerville High School student killed in shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are set to hold a news conference on the shooting death of a Summerville High School student.
The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. in Summerville.
Jaquarie Nasir Perry, 16, was shot and killed Monday night while walking in the Flowertown neighborhood across Boone Hill Road from Summerville High School.
Officers say they responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road.
Before deputies arrived, another caller told dispatch a shooting victim who had been shot in the head was in the area of Flowertown Village. A woman flagged down a deputy and said a juvenile had been shot and was in the back bedroom of her house, the report states.
Once inside, they found the victim lying on the floor being held by someone who provided deputies with Perry’s name, the report states.
Deputies say they immediately began performing CPR until EMS arrived, and EMS told them Perry was beyond help.
Family, friends and neighbors shared their memory of Perry on Tuesday. They say he was a Summerville High School football and track athlete.
The news conference comes on the same day a student-organized memorial service was planned for Perry at the high school. That event is private and not open to the media, school district officials said.
