Deputies arrest fourth suspect wanted in killing of Summerville High School student

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a fourth suspect wanted in the killing of a Summerville High School student.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diante Xavier Shelton for the killing Jaquarie Perry. He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by county detectives.
A report states Shelton had not been seen since Jan. 27 when he left his parents home.
Deputies considered him armed and dangerous during their search for him.
Investigators say at 8:11 p.m. on Jan. 25, Shelton, along with three other suspects, shot and killed Perry near Garden Lane and Barshay Drive in the Flowertown area of Summerville.
Earlier on Thursday, Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight announced the arrests of three juveniles.
Knight said the juveniles, whose identities were not released because of their age, are between 16 and 17 years old. One of the juveniles may be charged as an adult, Knight said.
“At this time we are still working on the motive that caused this terrible thing to happen,” Knight said at a Thursday morning news conference.
Officers say they responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road.
Before deputies arrived, another caller told dispatch a shooting victim who had been shot in the head was in the area of Flowertown Village. A woman flagged down a deputy and said a juvenile had been shot and was in the back bedroom of her house, the report states.
Once inside, they found the victim lying on the floor being held by someone who provided deputies with Perry’s name, the report states.
Deputies say they immediately began performing CPR until EMS arrived, and EMS told them Perry was beyond help.
Family, friends and neighbors shared their memory of Perry on Tuesday. They say he was a Summerville High School football and track athlete.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.