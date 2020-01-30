Deputies looking for missing Beaufort Co. woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are looking for a woman reported missing and endangered on Wednesday night.
Sofia Adame-Najera, 40, of Burton, was last seen Monday at approximately 3 p.m. walking on Murray Drive toward Joe Frazier Road.
Deputies say she has a medical condition and may be in need of medication. Her family is concerned for her safety.
Adame-Najera stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shirt and may not have had shoes on.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.