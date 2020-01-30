Deputies searching for man wanted on outstanding warrants

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a man wanted in a Jan. 16 break-in.
Investigators say they are searching for Joshua Adams Hutto. He is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle and into the back room of the Spinx Gas Station on Highway 78 in Ladson, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Hutto was identified, deputies say, from surveillance photos of the incident posted Saturday.
Hutto is wanted on outstanding warrants, deputies say.
The post encouraged Hutto to “make this easy” and turn himself in.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.
