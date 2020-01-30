DHEC: New MUSC Children’s Hospital will be ready for final inspection next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the most recent inspection report from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the new Shawn Jenkins MUSC Children’s Hospital will be ready for a final inspection next week.
A DHEC representative most recently inspected the site on Wednesday. The department is hopeful that Feb. 5 will be the final construction inspection.
Last December, the opening of the new hospital was delayed until 2020.
The facility will have more than 200 beds for intensive care patients, neonatal intensive care patients, acute care patients and new and expectant mothers.
The new hospital has been almost 10 years in the making, MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley said back in August when the building was dedicated.
