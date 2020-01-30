Family of 16-year old Summerville murder victim thankful for arrests

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a Summerville High School student who was shot to death Monday night say they are thankful arrests have been made.
Dorchester County deputies say three juveniles are in jail and a fourth suspect is being sought in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old student.
Investigators say 16-year old Jaquarie Perry was shot dead Monday night while walking on Garden Lane near the high school. Deputies say a caller to 911 told the operator that someone had been shot in the head. Detectives found Perry in a bedroom at a home, and he couldn’t be saved.
Family members held a vigil for Perry Friday afternoon at Summerville High School.
Many of them wore purple which was the teenager’s favorite color.
“We were just thankful that the people who did this stuff to him are paying the price,” said Perry’s uncle, Travis Fultz. “It’s just unfortunate that my cousin is not really getting to pursue the dreams that he wanted.”
“So young, 16 years old and he ain’t lived life yet," Fultz added. “We were all pushing him to keep doing the sports thing, that’s what he was just doing so good.”
Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight says the suspects in custody are 16 and 17 years old.
He did not know if they will be charged as juveniles or adults.
