Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help No. 21 Houston beat East Carolina 69-59. Quentin Grimes added 15 points for the Cougars, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Houston entered the day tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. The Cougars overcame a strong performance from league-leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates. Houston has won nine straight meetings with East Carolina, which shot 33% and made just 4 of 23 3-point tries.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 23 points, John Mooney regained his double-double touch with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and reserves Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin totaled 32 points as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak with a 90-80 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Wake Forest. Laszewski, a 6-foot-10 swingman, scored a season-high 18 points and Goodwin added 14 for Mike Brey's Fighting Irish, who won their first league game at the Purcell Pavilion this season. Brandon Childress had a game-high 24 points to lead Wake Forest which dropped its third straight game.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A.J. Lawson scored 19 points for South Carolina and the Gamecocks never trailed but needed an Arkansas missed 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 79-77 victory. Mason Jones finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas. Isaiah Joe, who missed Arkansas’ win on Saturday against TCU with knee inflammation, came off the bench to add 16 points. Arkansas pulled to 78-77 on a pair of Jones free throws with 28 seconds to play and had the final possession with 26 seconds left, but Joe missed a 3-point shot from the corner.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 26 points and Furman overcame cold shooting from 3-point range to beat VMI 74-72 in overtime. The Paladins, who went into the game ranked No. 5 nationally with 220 made 3-pointers this season, set season lows for 3s (three) and 3-point percentage (12.0). Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer to pull the Keydets within a point and Jalen Slawson missed 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 seconds to go but the Keydets didn't get off a shot before time expired. Greg Parham led VMI with 19 points.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin had a career-high 25 points and Wofford beat The Citadel 79-56. Goodwin shot 11 for 12 from the floor with eight rebounds. Nathan Hoover scored 19 points for Wofford and Storm Murphy added 14 points. The Terriers led 36-30 at halftime then outscored The Citadel 22-13 in the first 10 minutes after intermission. Trevor Stumpe's layup with 5:41 to go made it 70-50. Kaiden Rice had 15 points for the Bulldogs who have lost nine straight. Kaelon Harris, the Bulldogs' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was just 1-of-6 shooting.
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 23 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 72-58. Kyrin Galloway had 15 points and three blocks for UNC Greensboro, which won its fifth consecutive game. James Dickey added 12 rebounds. Carlos Dotson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Catamounts. Mason Faulkner added six assists.