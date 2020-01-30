Inclined baby sleepers, rocking seats recalled due to risk of suffocation

The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat was also recalled. It is two products in one, a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger. Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. The model numbers are located on a label on one of the metal legs.