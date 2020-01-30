Isle of Palms looking into renovations at city marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Marina may soon be getting a makeover.
On Thursday night, the Isle of Palms City Council will host what it’s calling a “community visioning open house” to discuss what they want to see come to the marina area of the island.
Right now, there are four tenants in the marina area: the marina, the marina store, a restaurant, and a water sports dock.
The leases for the marina and marina store are locked in until 2045, but, the other two leases are up next summer.
In 2017, the town voted against a $5.5 million referendum to re-do all properties at the marina.
Now that two leases are almost up, city officials think it is a better time to re-do a portion of the marina area.
Some suggestions already are to turn the space into a park, an improved water sports dock, or another restaurant.
“Whatever our residents, the majority of our residents tell us to do, is what we’re going to do. I personally would like to see a park there, but if our residents say no we want a water sports dock, that’s what I’m going to vote for,” Jimmy Carroll, the Isle of Palms Mayor, said.
Mayor Carroll added that the council values the community visions for this space because the marina is what will be their legacy.
This is only the second public forum during Mayor Carroll’s two years in office.
Attendees will be broken up into groups, each with a facilitator so that everyone’s voice can be heard.
After the public requests are tallied, they will be reviewed by the property committee and presented at next month’s council meeting.
The public workshop will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.
If you cannot make tonight’s meeting, you can submit requests online here.
