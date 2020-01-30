Live 5 Scambusters: Family scammed trying to buy Monster Jam tickets on Craigslist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family hoping to enjoy the roar of monster trucks at the North Charleston coliseum lost hundreds of dollars in a ticket scam.
When Monster Jam rolled into the Lowcountry, Nikki Evans bought tickets online to take her son. She got some bad news on the day of the show.
“Sunday morning I found out those were canceled so of course, I went to Facebook marketplace, then tried eBay and Craigslist,” Evans said.
She found a post on Craigslist offering tickets to the sold-out show for $70 each.
“We spoke to the person on the phone twice,” Evans said. “He had a local number, 843 (area code), and he said he had four tickets available.”
The seller, using the email shadaisuggs@icloud.com and phone number 843-891-0627 would only accept Apple Pay or Venmo. Unfamiliar with Apple Pay, Evans sent $280 to the seller’s Venmo account and gave him her email address to receive the tickets. When it came time for the show, she still didn’t have the tickets and couldn’t reach the seller.
“He would no longer answer his phone or his texts,” Evans said. “We knew right then we were scammed.”
In the days that followed, Evans says she requested a refund but the seller rejected it and then his account disappeared. She disputed the transaction with Venmo but that was denied, too.
“In their terms and conditions, it’s friend to friend,” Evans said. “Don’t send money to someone you don’t know because you’re not covered through them.”
Evans says her husband looked for tickets outside the Coliseum without any luck and they decided it wasn’t meant to be.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
