North Charleston to consider renaming street after late Water Mission co-founder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston is considering renaming a street in honor of Molly Greene, the late Water Mission co-founder who died in 2019.
The city’s planning commission will hold a public hearing on Feb. 11 to consider changing Kinzer Street to Molly Greene Way.
People who are interested can contact the zoning department at 843-740-2627 or attend the meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the Buist Conference Room at North Charleston City Hall.
Greene died tragically in July 2019 when she drowned in the Bahamas.
The organization in North Charleston combats the global water crisis by designing, building, and implementing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions.
According to the company, as of the beginning of 2019, Water Mission has helped 4 million people in 55 countries.
The creation of Water Mission began in 1998 when Greene heard about the conditions in Honduras following Hurricane Mitch. The organization was formed after they were able to build a water treatment system to provide drinking water for residents of a village.
