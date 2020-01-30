Police: Man charged after strangling wife after threesome

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after allegedly becoming physically violent with his wife during a threesome, according to a Charleston police incident report.
James Inabinet, 36, has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.
On Wednesday night, officers responded to a house in the 3400 block of Thorpe Constantine Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and had to force entry into the home.
As Inabinet’s wife was being seen by emergency personnel, she told officers that her husband became violent during a threesome. According to the report, she said Inabinet dragged her upstairs by the hair, hit her on the head several times, and strangled her to the point when she couldn’t breathe.
Officers saw bruises on the woman’s neck, and also saw cuts on James Inabinet’s knuckles, the report stated.
