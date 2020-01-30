Police name suspect in St. George bank robbery

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - St. George Police say authorities have identified the man wanted in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.
Sean Saxby is wanted for one count of entering a bank with intent to steal in connection with a robbery at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the First Citizens Bank on Parler Avenue, according to Police Chief Brett Camp.
St. George Police, the Dorchester and Colleton County Sheriff’s Offices, the FBI and U.S. Federal Probation and Parole identified the bank robber as Saxby, who is from Walterboro, Camp said.
Saxby stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 225 pounds. He is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with a S.C. licence tag MKM652.
Police say Saxby walked into the bank wearing a gray hoodie shirt, knitted cap with a dust mask covering his face and wearing sunglasses. Tellers told investigators the man approached the counter and said, “This is a bank robbery, give me the money no dye packs.”
Police say Saxby did not present a gun or hand over a note. The teller handed over an unspecified amount of money and the man walked out of the bank and left the area on foot.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 911.
