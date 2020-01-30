Presbyterian, Hampton meet in conference play

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Hampton has been fueled by senior leadership while Presbyterian has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 40 percent of Hampton's points this season and 52 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 37 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 43 percent of all Blue Hose points over their last five.