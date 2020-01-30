Sheriff: Santee man fired into Orangeburg Co. home with family inside

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -Deputies have arrested a Santee man accused of firing several shots into a home with a family inside.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Kenneth Moorer who has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
“There were children in this home but that apparently didn’t matter,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It matters to me and it matters to the rest of the community, so he’s charged with the maximum charges we can put on him.”
Deputies responded to a Laquinta Drive home on Sunday after the homeowner reported someone having fired into her home.
The homeowner said that just after 3 a.m. she was watching TV when she heard a knock at her window and then again at her door.
“She said she did not want trouble from a man she recognized as Moorer,” investigators said."A man inside the home saw Moorer taking photos of the man’s car before gunshots rang out, striking the residence."
Lead investigator Addison King told the court during Wednesday’s hearing that investigators found at least nine gunshot holes in the home.
OCSO officials said both King and Victim’s Advocate Amy Rinkenberger asked the court to deny bond. The motion was granted.
