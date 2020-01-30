Shooting left teenager wounded in hand, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a 15-year-old wounded.
Deputies responded to St. Francis Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a gunshot victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Swallow Drive in West Ashley.
Antonio said detectives tried to speak with the victim but he did not provide details about the shooting.
Deputies say it is an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
