Sunshine returns today ahead of Friday’s rain maker!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One low pressure system moves away today while the next one gets ready to head our way for Friday. We’ll transition toward sunny skies today before clouds return overnight and rain could develop by tomorrow morning. Off and on scattered showers are likely during the day on Friday with rain becoming the steadiest and heaviest late Friday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain should be exiting by Saturday morning but some clouds will linger through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday. Clouds will exit giving way to sunny skies on Sunday which will help to warm the temperatures a bit into the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon.