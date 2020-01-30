Lockdown at Beaufort Co. schools lifted after shooting injures 2 people

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at two Beaufort County schools have been lifted after a shooting in the Burton area injured two people.
Earlier in the day, Battery Creek High School and Robert Smalls International Academy were been placed on lockdown, according to officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies responded to Jennings Road to a shooting incident with two gunshot victims.
“The victims—two adult males—were transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” BCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office said it was reported that multiple subjects fled the Jennings Road scene prior to the arrival of deputies.
“The scene of the shooting was secured and K-9 units were deployed in an attempt to locate the subjects,” BCSO officials said."As of this time, the subjects have not been located. There will be a strong law enforcement presence in the Jennings Road area over the next few hours. The area is secure and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public."
According to deputies, during the K-9 track, and for the safety of the students and staff, Battery Creek High School and Robert Smalls International Academy were placed on lockdown.
“Those lockdowns have been lifted, so parents picking up their children can do so,” BCSO officials said."In addition, buses are being released to transport children home."
There is no update on the conditions of the two gunshot victims.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
