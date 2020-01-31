Bear Island Road extension inching closer to completion in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is about halfway complete on a road extension that will relieve traffic at one of the busiest traffic areas in Summerville.
Right now the most traffic in Summerville is on Main Street and North Maple Street.
The new Bear Island Road will allow some people to bypass Main Street altogether.
The planning for this road extension actually began back in the early 2000s. It was later added as part of the Nexton Interchange project.
Construction began last January after the completion of the Sheep Island Interchange project.
The Bear Island Road extension is expected to be completed by September of this year.
The two-lane road will be 1.4 miles long and connect Nexton Parkway to Sheep Island Road.
This gives Azalea Square shoppers a back way in, without having to travel on Main Street.
The project is set to be finished in September, which is actually about two months sooner than officials originally planned.
"You can actually see, the roadway is in, curb and gutter, the sidewalk is in. They are working on irrigation and landscaping now and tying in some of the side street, sidewalks. So the section that we already have, the section from North Maple to Sheep Island is nearly completed," said Russ Cornette, Public Works Director, Town of Summerville.
Officials hope the completion of this project will lead to additional developments for the area.
"We do expect a North Maple Street corridor and the end of Bear Island Road where it ties into North Maple Street, to have some commercial development in the future," said Cornette.
Cornette also added that he expects to see a new traffic signal at the intersection of Bear Island Road and North Maple within the next year or two.
The latest updates on the Bear Island Road project can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.