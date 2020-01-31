Charleston police officer fired, second resigns after investigation involving off-duty jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston police officer has been fired and a second has resigned after an internal investigation involving off-duty jobs.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis says Captain George Brisbon was fired and Corporal Clyde Johnson resigned.
Francis says Brisbon is accused of charging and collecting inappropriate fees relating to off-duty jobs.
Francis also says Brisbon denies any wrongdoing.
He has filed a grievance with the city’s human resources department.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.