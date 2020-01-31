Classroom Champions: Kathryn Sanyal wants garden gear for Springfield students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools offer many extracurricular activities to keep students interested in learning, equipping them to become successful beyond the classroom.
For some students, it's learning to play an instrument, playing sports or taking dance.
But at one school, it's mastering a green thumb that has some young students excited each day.
Kathryn Sanyal teaches gifted and talented third through fifth grade students at Springfield Elementary in Charleston. Her class is known as SAIL, which stands for Students Actively Involved In Learning.
To challenge them beyond the books, these students plant a garden.
They grow everything from broccoli, to beans and radish, to onions and kale.
Right now, they’re getting ready for spring planting. The hose the kids use is all over the place, so among the items Sanyal is requesting is a detachable water hose holder and hanger.
The project includes other basics such as organic vegetable and flower soil and metal planter boxes.
She still needs $617 for her project on the Donors Choose website.
