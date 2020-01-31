Cougars Claim Series Sweep Of James Madison With 87-68 Road Win

“I’m just proud of our guys for coming out and playing with a lot of energy tonight. They really worked together and shared the responsibility on defense to find a way to get stops. Certainly Grant (Riller) was unbelievable tonight with his poise and his ability to dominate the game by only taking 17 attempts. He shot the ball well, got his team into our offense and played a lot of point (guard) tonight. We also had guys come off the bench and contribute. Brenden Tucker, a freshman, came in and made a couple of huge threes. DeAngelo Epps did some good things for us. It was nice to Zep Jasper knocking down some shots as well. I was really proud we were able to find a way to win and stay in the race.”