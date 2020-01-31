Cougars Claim Series Sweep Of James Madison With 87-68 Road Win

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Grant Riller registered a season-high 36 points as College of Charleston claimed the regular-season series sweep of James Madison with an 87-68 road win on Thursday night at the JMU Convocation Center.
It marked the highest-scoring output of the season for the Cougars (13-9, 7-3 CAA), who shot 50.8 percent from the field (31-of-61) and knocked down a season-high tying 13 three-pointers behind Riller’s 6-of-7 night from long range.
Joining Riller in double figures in the scoring column was Brevin Galloway and Zep Jasper, who added 13 and 12 points respectively.
Darius Banks pulled JMU as close as 59-54 midway through the second half, but Riller scored on a drive, Galloway stole the ball and scored on the fast break and the Cougars went on a 19-4 tear to put the game away.
Matt Lewis scored a team-high 22 points for the Dukes (8-13, 1-9 CAA), who have now lost seven in a row in conference play.
The Cougars, who are currently in a three-way tie for second in the latest CAA standings, will travel next to Towson (13-9, 7-3 CAA) for a Saturday, Feb. 1 rematch at 2 p.m. (ET) in Towson, Md.
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the 12th-straight game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (8-4).
• With the win, College of Charleston improves to 12-4 in the all-time series with James Madison. It was the Cougars’ last game inside of the JMU Convocation Center, where they went 4-3 since joining the CAA in 2013. CofC swept the regular-season series with the Dukes for the third time in the last four seasons.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 50-consecutive games with a season-high 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and a career-best 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc at James Madison. It marked his third 30-point game of the season and 14th of his career. He has now tabulated 2,280 career points to date and moved into sixth all-time in CAA history.
• Brevin Galloway scored in double figures for the 14th time this season with 13 points and a career-high tying five steals at JMU.
• Zep Jasper joined Riller and Galloway in double figures with 12 points including 2-for-2 from long range against the Dukes. It marked his 15th double-figure scoring game of his career and ninth of the season.
• The Cougars recorded their highest-scoring output of the season with 87 points against James Madison. Their previous season high was 85 points versus the Dukes in both teams’ first conference meeting of the season on Jan. 4 at TD Arena.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I’m just proud of our guys for coming out and playing with a lot of energy tonight. They really worked together and shared the responsibility on defense to find a way to get stops. Certainly Grant (Riller) was unbelievable tonight with his poise and his ability to dominate the game by only taking 17 attempts. He shot the ball well, got his team into our offense and played a lot of point (guard) tonight. We also had guys come off the bench and contribute. Brenden Tucker, a freshman, came in and made a couple of huge threes. DeAngelo Epps did some good things for us. It was nice to Zep Jasper knocking down some shots as well. I was really proud we were able to find a way to win and stay in the race.”
College of Charleston Senior Guard Grant Riller
On being in the zone …
“I wanted to come into the game and be more aggressive than I was last week. Luckily, my shot was falling early. It kind of boosted my confidence up a little bit and luckily we got the W.”