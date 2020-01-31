Deputies to charge teen as adult in shooting death of Summerville HS student

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville High School student was shot and killed Monday night during a gun deal, according to an affidavit released Friday.
Four teens have been charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Jaquarie Perry.
On Friday morning, 18-year-old Diante Xavier Shelton went through bond court and was denied bond. Deputies have also decided to charge one of the other three teens arrested, 17-year-old Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus, as an adult.
The affidavit stated that Copeland-Remus fired shots and hit Perry in the back fatally wounding him. Both 9mm and .380 caliber casings were found in the road, the affidavit stated.
Copeland-Remus admitted a ran from the scene after the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Officers say they responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road.
Before deputies arrived, another caller told dispatch a shooting victim who had been shot in the head was in the area of Flowertown Village. A woman flagged down a deputy and said a juvenile had been shot and was in the back bedroom of her house, the report states.
Once inside, they found the victim lying on the floor being held by someone who provided deputies with Perry’s name, the report states.
Deputies say they immediately began performing CPR until EMS arrived, and EMS told them Perry was beyond help.
Family, friends and neighbors shared their memory of Perry on Tuesday. They say he was a Summerville High School football and track athlete.
