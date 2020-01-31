Deputies looking for two stolen ATVs in Georgetown County

Georgetown County deputies are looking for two stolen ATVs. (Source: GeorgetownCountySheriff'sOffice)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 31, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 6:56 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are looking for two stolen all-terrain vehicles.

The ATVs were stolen from a property near Old Pee Dee Road and Cohens Drive in the Pleasant Hill area, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley.

The suspect has been described as a white male, driving an older model Chevrolet pickup with a dog box in the bed and three coolers on top of it.

Anyone with information on the case can call Inv. Lee Wilson with GCSO at 843-436-6039.

